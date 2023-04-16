Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Drops By 62.4%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the March 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Augusta Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

Augusta Gold stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 9,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,903. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. Augusta Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

