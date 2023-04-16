Short Interest in BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Expands By 55.6%

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 868.0 days.
BOC Aviation Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BCVVF remained flat at C$7.48 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.54. BOC Aviation has a 12-month low of C$6.28 and a 12-month high of C$8.54.
BOC Aviation Company Profile
