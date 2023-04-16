Short Interest in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Rises By 300.0%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.91. 10,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,608. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DNB Markets raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.50.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company engaged in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment is focused on producing and selling the cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

