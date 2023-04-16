Short Interest in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Increases By 51.2%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the March 15th total of 139,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Conformis Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.60. 43,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,367. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Conformis
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
