Short Interest in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Increases By 51.2%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the March 15th total of 139,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Conformis Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.60. 43,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,367. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Conformis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

About Conformis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000.

(Get Rating)

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.