Short Interest in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Grows By 100.8%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the March 15th total of 74,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 330,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 103,324 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connect Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,987. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Connect Biopharma

Separately, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

