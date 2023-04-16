Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Declines By 53.2%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

Shares of CCLP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,484. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSI Compressco in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

