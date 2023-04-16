Short Interest in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Rises By 71.4%

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DKDCA stock remained flat at $10.74 on Friday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404. Data Knights Acquisition has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Knights Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKDCA. RPO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 307,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,739 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 102,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

