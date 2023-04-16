Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Expands By 248.1%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 248.1% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Up 2.6 %

DWSN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.94. 2,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,479. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 54.56% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWSN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,053,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. The firm is also involved in acquiring and processing 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data to providers of multi-client data libraries for use in the onshore drilling and production of oil and natural gas as well as directly to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

