Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Expands By 221.6%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a growth of 221.6% from the March 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dundee Securities raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.71. 18,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

