Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Drops By 67.5%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the March 15th total of 37,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of EVOK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,487. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.37. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $16.80.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 175.51% and a negative net margin of 327.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

