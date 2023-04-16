Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Increases By 217.2%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 804,000 shares, an increase of 217.2% from the March 15th total of 253,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Farmmi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Farmmi by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Farmmi in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Farmmi Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ FAMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 101,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,194. Farmmi has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in e-commerce and technology enterprise that offers trading platforms for agricultural products. Its products include Shiitake, Mu Er, cotton, corn, and other products. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wang in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.