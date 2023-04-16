Short Interest in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expands By 81.0%

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the March 15th total of 795,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBNC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Performance

FBNC traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,983. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.08. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.27 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,972.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $840,648.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,833,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 183,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 117,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,129,000 after purchasing an additional 114,081 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.