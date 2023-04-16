Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Decreases By 87.4%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the March 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
FAAR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,213. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
