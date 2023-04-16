Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Decreases By 87.4%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the March 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FAAR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,213. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after buying an additional 101,739 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 499.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 404,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 337,380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 347,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 263,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 156,421 shares during the period.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

