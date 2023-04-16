Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Decreases By 58.7%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the March 15th total of 421,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,217 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.41. The company had a trading volume of 172,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,694. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

