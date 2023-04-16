Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Declines By 56.1%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the March 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FID traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. 17,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,132. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

