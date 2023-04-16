Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Increases By 971.4%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 971.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANDO opened at $23.93 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

