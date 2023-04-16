Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Declines By 36.2%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on HDELY shares. HSBC upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

HDELY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. 42,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,280. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

