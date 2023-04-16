Short Interest in Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Drops By 92.4%

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the March 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEINY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Heineken in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Stock Down 0.8 %

HEINY stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $55.55. 34,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,959. Heineken has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.