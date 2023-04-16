Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Grows By 163.5%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, an increase of 163.5% from the March 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 68,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EWZS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. 51,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,889. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a market cap of $81.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $16.83.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.