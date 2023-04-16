Short Interest in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Grows By 663.6%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 663.6% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L Catterton Asia Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAA. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCAA opened at $10.25 on Friday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $296.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

