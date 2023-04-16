Short Interest in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Drops By 25.9%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 594,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NVRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of NVRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. 366,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,977. Nevro has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $77.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 15.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Nevro by 171.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Nevro by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

