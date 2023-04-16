Short Interest in On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Grows By 1,428.6%

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 1,428.6% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

Shares of OOBHF remained flat at $1.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. On the Beach Group has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

