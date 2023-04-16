Short Interest in On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Grows By 1,428.6%

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 1,428.6% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
On the Beach Group Stock Performance
Shares of OOBHF remained flat at $1.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. On the Beach Group has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $1.39.
About On the Beach Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on On the Beach Group (OOBHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.