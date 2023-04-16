Short Interest in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Drops By 24.6%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. 99,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,059. The company has a market capitalization of $246.41 million, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About OptimizeRx

Several analysts have commented on OPRX shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

