Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Expands By 77.5%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MHI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 72,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,351. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 21,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 13.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

