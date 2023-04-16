Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Expands By 77.5%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of MHI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 72,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,351. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
