Short Interest in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Drops By 24.4%

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of POET Technologies by 1,027.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of POET Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of POET Technologies by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POET stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,261. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

POET Technologies ( NASDAQ:POET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. On average, analysts predict that POET Technologies will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

