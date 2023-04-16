Short Interest in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Drops By 20.6%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 431,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seer news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 13,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $57,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,782.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 38,696 shares of company stock valued at $175,635 over the last quarter. 17.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seer Price Performance

SEER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Seer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of SEER stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. 245,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. Seer has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $248.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06. Seer had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 600.10%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seer will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

