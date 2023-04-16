Short Interest in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Drops By 28.6%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sega Sammy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGAMY remained flat at $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998. Sega Sammy has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.16 million for the quarter.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

