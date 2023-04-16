Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Grows By 38.5%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the March 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SGIOY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,940. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

