Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Declines By 61.9%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the March 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sify Technologies in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Sify Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 331,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
