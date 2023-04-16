Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Declines By 61.9%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the March 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sify Technologies in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Sify Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 331,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

About Sify Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

