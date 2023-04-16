Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Declines By 20.3%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Silicom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 591,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 147,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 15.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 66,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SILC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Silicom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILC traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729. Silicom has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $240.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

About Silicom

(Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.