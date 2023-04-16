Short Interest in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Grows By 106.6%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,900 shares, an increase of 106.6% from the March 15th total of 233,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soluna

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Soluna during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Soluna during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Soluna during the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Soluna during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Soluna by 280.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Soluna Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 394,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,365. Soluna has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

