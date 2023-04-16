Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Drops By 26.9%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 167,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Stryve Foods Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 52,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,425. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 110.67% and a negative return on equity of 99.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods
About Stryve Foods
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stryve Foods (SNAX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.