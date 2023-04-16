Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Drops By 26.9%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 167,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Stryve Foods Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 52,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,425. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 110.67% and a negative return on equity of 99.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

About Stryve Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAX. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Stryve Foods by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,980,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 721,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryve Foods by 150.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 562,244 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.