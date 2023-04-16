Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Grows By 546.7%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 546.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Swire Pacific Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWRAY remained flat at $7.38 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,285. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Swire Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Swire Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.