Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Declines By 26.3%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Taylor Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Taylor Devices stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. 8,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,802. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAYD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taylor Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Taylor Devices by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Taylor Devices by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

