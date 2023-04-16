Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Expands By 821.3%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 821.3% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TC Biopharm in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Biopharm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Biopharm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Biopharm by 581.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 124,925 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Biopharm by 454.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TC Biopharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

TC Biopharm Price Performance

About TC Biopharm

Shares of NASDAQ TCBP traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $1.39. 443,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,882. TC Biopharm has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

