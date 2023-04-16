Short Interest in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Decreases By 20.9%

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 674,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toro news, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $2,917,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,031,000 after acquiring an additional 52,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Toro by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,315,000 after acquiring an additional 233,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Toro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,103,000 after buying an additional 50,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TTC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.76. The company had a trading volume of 499,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

