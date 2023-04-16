Short Interest in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Drops By 41.0%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 628,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TITN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. 304,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,854. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $668.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after acquiring an additional 72,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 604,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 49,265 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TITN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

