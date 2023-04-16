Short Interest in Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Increases By 27.3%

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,024,300 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 3,946,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Unicaja Banco Price Performance
Shares of UNJCF remained flat at $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Unicaja Banco has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $0.88.
About Unicaja Banco
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unicaja Banco (UNJCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Unicaja Banco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicaja Banco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.