Short Interest in Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Increases By 27.3%

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,024,300 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 3,946,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Unicaja Banco Price Performance

Shares of UNJCF remained flat at $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Unicaja Banco has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $0.88.

About Unicaja Banco

Unicaja Banco, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Spain and internationally. It offers accounts, payments, and debit and credit cards; mortgages and personal loans; deposit products, stock exchange, pension plans, investment funds and portfolios, and savings insurance policies; and life, home, car, accident, health, and agricultural insurance, as well as SME and retail damage, and corporate liability insurance products.

