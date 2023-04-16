Short Interest in United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Drops By 22.7%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 644,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 833,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.1 days.

United Malt Group Price Performance

UMLGF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. 990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. United Malt Group has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut United Malt Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About United Malt Group

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of bagged malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

Featured Stories

