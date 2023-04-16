Siacoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.68 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $232.53 million and $4.68 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,934.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00331167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00072953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.00543000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.00443104 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,848,372,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

