SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

