SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 17.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 320,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

SilverBow Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SBOW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,459. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $569.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $5.23. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 65.70%. The business had revenue of $198.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

Featured Stories

