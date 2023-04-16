Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBGI. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $26.30.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.81 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 67.51%. Analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth $99,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

