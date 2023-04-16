SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $528.66 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $528.66 million and $51.45 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030398 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023252 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018285 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,516.87 or 0.99963995 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002182 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.43291848 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $90,991,051.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

