SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $135.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $165.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

