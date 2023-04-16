SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Down 74.2% in March

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 449,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SOPH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,187,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,954,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 105,097 shares in the last quarter. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 896,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

Shares of SOPH stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.37. 38,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,652. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $276.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.39.

(Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.