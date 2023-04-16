Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Up 435.7% in March

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 435.7% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHOB remained flat at $24.23 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.