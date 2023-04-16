SP Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,588 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $205.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.40 and a 200-day moving average of $196.69. The company has a market capitalization of $280.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.68.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
