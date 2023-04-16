SP Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,339 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.47 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.45.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.