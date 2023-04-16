SP Asset Management LLC Invests $15.02 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,018,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of SP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $209.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average of $208.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

